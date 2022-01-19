Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Short Interest Down 25.9% in December

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of PAAS stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. 5,455,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,917. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Pan American Silver by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

