Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Trading Up 8.3%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 286,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,109,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

