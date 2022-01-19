Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 25,509 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,344 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of First Foundation worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Foundation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $673,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFWM opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

