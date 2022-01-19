Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,738 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $3,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in Cognex by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

