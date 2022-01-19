Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) by 4,944.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 218,972 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Cognyte Software worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $332,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $597,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $251,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $770,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $37,534,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $827.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

