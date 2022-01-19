Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,836 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average of $116.17.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.30.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

