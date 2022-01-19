Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.94 Million Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of REGENXBIO worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $49.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

