Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Lantheus worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,390,000 after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,871 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 101.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 17.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 241,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $37,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,817 shares of company stock valued at $472,620. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.