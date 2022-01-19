PancakeSwap Price Reaches $10.61 on Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $129.81 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for about $10.61 or 0.00025394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 260,111,074 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

