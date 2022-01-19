Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0015

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $889,137.00 and approximately $202,324.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00036402 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

