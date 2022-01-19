Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.28.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded down C$0.21 on Wednesday, hitting C$26.06. 43,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,375. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 8.06. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.83 and a 1 year high of C$27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$369.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total transaction of C$215,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$239,562.66. Also, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,439,144.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,385.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.