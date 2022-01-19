Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Reaches $14.80 on Top Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $46.05 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $14.80 or 0.00035317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,081 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

