Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Up 25.3% in December

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 877,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PH stock opened at $327.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.06 and its 200 day moving average is $305.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $266,947,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

