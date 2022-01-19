Parkland (TSE:PKI) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Parkland (TSE:PKI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$50.00. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s previous close. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.30.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland stock traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 439,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16. Parkland has a one year low of C$32.78 and a one year high of C$41.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.59.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.