PARSIQ Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $67.33 million and $759,784.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00328635 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007901 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.99 or 0.00970414 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

