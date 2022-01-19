Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Down 25.3% in December

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of PNBK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031. The company has a market cap of $59.54 million, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Patriot National Bancorp has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $16.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 44,965 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

