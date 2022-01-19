Patron (PAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,219.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 111.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 1,009.8% higher against the US dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $13.34 million and approximately $30,219.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.