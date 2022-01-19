PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. PayPal reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.21.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $176.15. The company had a trading volume of 458,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a twelve month low of $174.00 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.57 and a 200-day moving average of $243.76.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

