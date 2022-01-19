PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lifted by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.1% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $40,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.01. The stock had a trading volume of 96,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461,471. The firm has a market cap of $207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.00 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.21.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

