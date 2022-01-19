Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 1,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 400,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

PSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from 720.00 to 670.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Get Pearson alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the third quarter valued at about $870,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 125.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 25,647 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Pearson by 288.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 103,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pearson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.