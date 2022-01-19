Penta Price Tops $0.0000 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Penta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a market cap of $205,835.67 and approximately $1,374.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Penta has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00052828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

