Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stake Lowered by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Penumbra stock opened at $223.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.86 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.03 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

