Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.90 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $29.90 million and $91,680.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00036558 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 89.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 100,968,695 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.