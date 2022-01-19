PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,707 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,952,193,000 after purchasing an additional 111,508 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,897,000 after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,171,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $173.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.