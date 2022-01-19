Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of ILPMF stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. Permanent TSB Group has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

