Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of ILPMF stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. Permanent TSB Group has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.00.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile
