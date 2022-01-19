Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 71.5% over the last three years.

PVL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. 255,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,652. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

