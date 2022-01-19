Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Insider Joanna Place Acquires 3,907 Shares

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($34.92) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($136,417.15).

Shares of Persimmon stock traded up GBX 27 ($0.37) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,557 ($34.89). The company had a trading volume of 1,555,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,362. The firm has a market cap of £8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,761.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,791.85. Persimmon Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,476 ($33.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($44.64).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($36.13) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($48.16) to GBX 3,580 ($48.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($46.94) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Persimmon to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,186.58 ($43.48).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

