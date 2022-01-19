Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,810.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Investec assumed coverage on Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.41) price target for the company. Barclays lowered Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS PSMMY traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $70.13. 23,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,042. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

