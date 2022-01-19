PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.64

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 3720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PETQ. Benchmark initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.34 million, a P/E ratio of -43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Susan Sholtis bought 4,750 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200 in the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 101,802 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

