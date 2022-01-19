Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.65

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 41079244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.62.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.381 dividend. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,779,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 2,501,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after buying an additional 1,556,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.