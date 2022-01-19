Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Acquires C$50,250.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 183,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,511.65.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,250.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$301,500.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 2,850 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,510.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 22,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$198,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$666,670.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00.

Shares of TSE PEY traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.01. The company had a trading volume of 912,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,165. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.82.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.