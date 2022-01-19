PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.19

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 16482491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Get PG&E alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.