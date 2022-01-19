Phantasma Achieves Market Cap of $251.75 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00005761 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $251.75 million and $3.45 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,923.32 or 0.99833497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00091593 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00029650 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00054493 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.81 or 0.00618701 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

