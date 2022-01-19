Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,709 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 2,474 shares.The stock last traded at $9.25 and had previously closed at $9.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
