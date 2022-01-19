Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,709 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 2,474 shares.The stock last traded at $9.25 and had previously closed at $9.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 5,208.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

