PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,651,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PHIL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,896,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,023,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. PHI Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

