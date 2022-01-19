PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,651,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PHIL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,896,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,023,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. PHI Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
PHI Group Company Profile
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.