Phoenixcoin Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $24.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,736.47 or 0.99999859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00088748 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.19 or 0.00304737 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00404441 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00162487 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,636,962 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

