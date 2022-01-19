PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Reaches $0.0447 on Top Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $252,882.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

