Phoneum Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $304,369.27 and $2,111.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00052828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,859,749,288 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.