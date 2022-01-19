Pictet & Cie Europe SA Buys 381 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $54,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.89.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $295.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.55 and a 200-day moving average of $343.84. The company has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.