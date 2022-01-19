Pictet & Cie Europe SA Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned approximately 0.05% of Align Technology worth $28,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $489.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $487.49 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $627.20 and its 200-day moving average is $652.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.