Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $38.38 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up about 1.4% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned approximately 0.11% of Otis Worldwide worth $38,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

OTIS stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.81. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.