Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 246,834 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 246,834 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.5% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $68,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $259.03 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $647.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

