Pictet & Cie Europe SA Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,064 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

