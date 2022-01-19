PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Up 0.4%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.31 and last traded at $110.07. Approximately 66,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 91,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

