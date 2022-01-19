PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 63,052 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 62,487 shares.The stock last traded at $51.02 and had previously closed at $51.04.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 183,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

