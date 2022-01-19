Pinkcoin Trading Up 96.8% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 96.8% higher against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $17,191.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00307693 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008512 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002799 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00015510 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,402,874 coins and its circulating supply is 434,142,438 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

