Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Short Interest Up 25.8% in December

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 15,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,027 shares of company stock worth $21,129,208 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

PINS opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

