PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 22,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,239,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

PLBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after buying an additional 560,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PLBY Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 440,281 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $15,945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PLBY Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 117,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PLBY Group by 696.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 225,970 shares in the last quarter.

About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.