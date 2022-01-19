Plexus (PLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Plexus has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.010-$1.170 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.46 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.96.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

