Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 4.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.82. 631,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,791,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after purchasing an additional 741,751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,518,000 after purchasing an additional 765,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

